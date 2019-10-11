Census 2021: Training programme to commence from Oct 14

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The training programme of the National trainers for Census 2021 is slated to begin from Monday, as per the government.

The census is the largest single source of a variety of statistical information on different characteristics of the people in India.

According to an official statement, the training will be scaled up from the national level until the enumerator's level. The state officials have to ensure everyone's participation which will help in avoiding gaps in the operation.

A decision regarding the same was taken in a meeting of state coordinators and directors of census operations under the chairmanship of the registrar general and census commissioner Vivek Joshi.

The aim of the event was to interact with the attending officers to help them understand the preparation for the census.

"Senior officials were also explained about logistics involved for carrying out the Census and how the dissemination of information will be done to raise awareness on Census," said the statement.

The meeting was also held to elaborate on the digital methodology to be used in the upcoming census.

Along with the different aspects of the census, a discussion was held on the updation of National Population Register (NPR) in the country. (ANI)

