Central Academy for State Forest Service holds convocation for 2017-19 batch

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 18(ANI): The Central Academy for State Forest Service (CASFoS) held convocation for the batch 2017-19 of State Forest Service Officer Trainees on June 18.

Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik was invited as the Chief Guest for the event while Omkar Singh, Director of Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy was the Guest of the Honour.

Renowned dignitaries like Dr S.C. Gairola, Director General of Indian Council of Forestry Research, Subhash Ashutosh, Director General of Forest Survey of India, Pankaj Agarwal, Additional Director General (Central), Regional Office, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change were also present.

In addition to them, senior forest officers, heads of departments, other officers and scientists from leading organisations/institutions in and around Dehradun were also present at the convocation here.

Cabinet Minister, Madan Kaushik, while delivering the convocation speech, said: "These officers are entering the service at a time when the sector is facing multiple challenges and requires great skill and devotion to rise to the expectation of their countrymen".

All Officer trainees who successfully completed the training were given diploma certificates. 21 Officer trainees were given an Honours diploma certificate while 5 meritorious trainees were given special awards. (ANI)

