Central assistance of Rs 5908 crore sanctioned to seven states from NDRF

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): A high-level committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday approved additional central assistance of over Rs 5,908 crore to seven states from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

A Home Ministry release said the meeting took place to consider additional central assistance to seven states which were affected by floods, landslides, and cloudburst during the monsoon.

"The high-level committee (HLC) approved additional central assistance of Rs 5908.56 crore to seven states from National Disaster Response Fund," the release said.

It said Rs 616.63 crore had been approved for Assam, Rs 284.93 crore for Himachal Pradesh, Rs 1869.85 crore for Karnataka, Rs 1749.73 crore for Madhya Pradesh, Rs. 956.93 crore for Maharashtra, Rs 63.32 to Tripura and Rs 367.17 crore to Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the central government released interim financial assistance of Rs 3,200 crore to four states.

"In addition, the central government has released Rs 8068.33 crore to 27 States as the central share from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF)," the release said. (ANI)

