Central Board of RBI reviews current domestic, global economic situation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI): The Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its 591st meeting reviewed the current domestic and global economic situation and challenges.

The 591st meeting was held under the Chairmanship of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai.

The Board deliberated on possible measures for addressing the emerging challenges. It also discussed the working of sub-committees of the Central Board and activities of a few Central Office Departments including the nationwide survey among bank customers regarding banks' grievance redress system and the functioning of the Ombudsman schemes.



The Board also congratulated the Governor on his reappointment.

Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Dr Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar and other Directors of the Central Board like, N Chandrasekaran, Satish K Marathe, S Gurumurthy and Prof Sachin Chaturvedi attended the meeting.

Debasish Panda, Secretary, Department of Financial Services and Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs also attended the meeting. (ANI)

