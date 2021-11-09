Central Bureau of Narcotics seizes over 13 kg purported MD powder in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

Chittorgarh (Rajasthan) [India], November 8 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) seized a light brownish/white crystalline substance purported to be M D Powder weighing 13.390 Kgs in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh and arrested one person in connection with the seizure.

According to a statement issued by CBN, M D Powder was recovered from 13 polythene bags from a four-wheeler at Ochhari Toll Naka at Chittorgarh on Sunday.

A team consisting of officers of CBN Neemuch and Singoli were dispatched on November 7, 2021, and surveillance was initiated on the suspected route was mounted, said the CBN.



On noticing the suspected vehicle at around 17.15 hours, the officers followed the vehicle and intercepted it at Ochhari Toll Naka, Chittorgarh after a successful chase, said the CBN in its statement.

A case had been registered under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

