Central Crime Branch raids former minister's farm house in Karnataka, finds wild animals

Davangere (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI): On the basis of the statement of a person found by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police while selling deer skin in Bengaluru, CCB police and forest department personnel raided the farm house owned by former Minister SS Mallikarjuna and found wild animals.

The raid took place on a farm house behind Kalleshwar Mill in Davangere and many animals were found. Seven spotted deer, 10 blackbucks, seven wild boars, three mongooses and two jackals were found and brought to the notice of the local magistrate. The operation continued till Wednesday night, said CCB Police on Thursday.



On December 18, CCB arrested a man named Senthil who had come to sell deer skin, horn and bone in Hebbal, Bengaluru. Later, when he was interrogated, he confessed that he had brought leather from Kalleshwara Mills in Davangere. When the operation was conducted based on this information, living wild animals were found.

Senthil was handed over to the local police by the CCB police. The farm workers were detained and interrogated.

The case has been handed over to the local forest department for further action. (ANI)

