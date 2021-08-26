Central delegation to meet top West Bengal officials, review projects

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 26 (ANI): A Central government delegation will meet top officials of the West Bengal government on Thursday to discuss the implementation and progress of rural development and Panchayati Raj projects of the Centre.

The Central delegation reached Kolkata on Wednesday.



The members of the delegation will oversee the progress of all the projects of the Centre, primarily related to the rural development and panchayat services in the state. They will hold meetings West Bengal Chief Secretary, Finance Secretary and Panchayat Secretary.

On Wednesday, the delegation members visited several places in the state to assess the implementation of the projects on the ground.

The BJP-led Centre and TMC government in West Bengal are at loggerheads, especially after the 2021 Assembly polls. Therefore, the visit of the Central delegation carries much significance. (ANI)

