Central government responded effectively to coronavirus challenge: President Kovind

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Noting that the central government anticipated the tremendous challenge posed by COVID-19, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that it "responded effectively and well in time" and the country has succeeded in containing the magnitude of pandemic and saving a large number of lives due to committed efforts of people.

In his address to the nation on the eve of 74th Independence Day, the President said that for a country so vast and diverse with high population density, meeting the challenge posed by COVID-19 requires "super-human efforts".

He also lauded the role of state governments in taking measures in accordance with local circumstances.

"It is very reassuring to note that, the central government, while anticipating the tremendous challenge, responded effectively and well in time. For a country so vast and diverse with high population density, meeting this challenge requires super-human efforts. All state governments took measures in accordance with local circumstances. People also supported whole-heartedly. With our committed efforts, we have succeeded in containing the magnitude of the pandemic and saving a large number of lives," the President said.

He said that celebrations of Independence Day this year will be rather restrained.

"The reason is obvious. The whole world confronts a deadly virus, which has disrupted all activities and taken a huge toll. It has altered the world we lived in before the pandemic," he said.

The President said the nation is indebted to doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been working continuously on the forefront of our fight against this virus.

"Unfortunately, many of them have lost their lives battling the pandemic. They are our national heroes. All corona warriors deserve high praise. They go much beyond their call of duty to save lives and ensure essential services," he said.

The President said these doctors, health workers, members of disaster management teams, police personnel, sanitation workers, delivery staff, transportation, railway and aviation personnel, providers of various services, government employees, social service organisations and generous citizens have been scripting inspiring stories of courage and selfless service.

"When cities and towns go quiet and roads are deserted, they work tirelessly to ensure that people are not deprived of health care and relief, water and electricity, transport and communication facilities, milk and vegetables, food and groceries, medicine and other essentials. They risk their own lives to save our life and livelihood," he said.

The President said amid the crisis, cyclone Amphan had hit West Bengal and Odisha and the concerted response of disaster management teams, central and state agencies and alert citizens helped minimise loss of life.

"Floods have been disrupting lives of our people in the northeast and eastern states. Amid such onslaughts of disasters, it is gratifying to see all sections of society coming together to help those in distress," he said.

The President also referred to the steps taken by the BJP-led government including 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana' to protect the vulnerable sections in the challenge posed by COVID-19.

"The poor and daily wage-earners are the worst hit by the pandemic. In order to support them through this phase of crisis, virus containment-efforts have been supplemented by welfare interventions. By introducing 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana', the government has enabled crores of people to earn their livelihood and mitigate the impact of job-loss, dislocation and disruption caused by the pandemic. The government continues to extend its helping hand through a number of initiatives, supported whole-heartedly by the corporate sector, civil society and citizens," he said.

The President said the needy are being given free foodgrains, so that no family goes hungry and the largest free food distribution programme in the world has been extended till the end of November 2020 to provide succour to about 80 crore people every month.

"In order to ensure that migratory ration card-holders get ration anywhere in the country, all states are being brought under the coverage of 'One Nation - One Ration Card' scheme," he said.

The President said the government has brought back more than 10 lakh Indians under the 'Vande Bharat Mission' and Indian Railways has been operating train services, in these challenging circumstances, to facilitate travel and transportation of people and goods. (ANI)