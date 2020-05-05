Central govt approves use of drones at 6 green zone sites across 6 states

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has approved the use of drones in six green zone sites across six states in the country.



"With a view to facilitate operations by "No-Permission-No-Takeoff (NPNT) compliant drones, it has been decided to permit the same at six green zone sites. The six green zone sites are geometric circles, each with a 10 km diameter (ground area around 78.5 sq km each)," read an official statement by the ministry.

The six places where the use of drones have been allowed are Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh, Tumkur in Karnataka, Sonsade in Maharashtra, Neemrana in Rajasthan, Arani in Tamil Nadu and Kharsa in West Bengal.

"The state governments and local administrations are requested to facilitate operations of NPNT-compliant drones in the above-mentioned sites," it further read. (ANI)

