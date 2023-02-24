Central Govt is scared of truth, says AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 23 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that Central government is scared of the truth whether it is a China issue, BBC documentary, Gujarat Riot or Ladakh issue.

While talking to ANI, Owaisi said, "If the Modi govt has nothing to hide why they're running from a debate in parliament? The government doesn't want to debate in Parliament. I have been continuously raising these points."



"EAM Jaishankar accepts that the PM has misled the nation by saying 'Na koi ghusa hai na ghuse ga'. Modi govt is scared of the truth whether it is a China issue BBC documentary, Gujarat Riot or Ladakh issue," he added.

He slammed Congress over the Bhiwani killings and said, " If Junaid & Nasir were not Muslim, Ashok Gehlot would have rushed there till now. Unfortunately, Congress was busy attending a royal wedding in Alwar when the Bhiwani killings happened.

Two charred skeletons were found in Haryana's Bhiwani on February 16 morning inside an SUV car. The Rajasthan Police booked a Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar for his alleged involvement in the matter triggering a protest by the Hindu outfits including VHP. The FIR also named some other VHP leaders for alleged kidnapping and thrashing the two victims from Rajasthan who were found dead in Bhiwani and were later identified as Junaid and Nasir. It was alleged that the two were involved in cow smuggling. (ANI)

