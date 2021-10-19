Central govt must fulfil Kashmiri pandits' dream of settling back in J&K, says AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday said that the central government should make sure that the dream of Kashmiri pandits of settling back in Jammu and Kashmir is fulfilled. Only then, one can say that the abolition of Article 370 was useful, he added.

Talking about the recent issues like Lakhimpuri Kheri violence, Bhardwaj said there must be a dialogue from the top leadership of the country on the issues of national interest.

"The way we can live in Kerala, Chandigarh and Madhya Pradesh should be similar to the way we live in Jammu and Kashmir. The common man should be able to live there and start their own businesses. The Constitution of India of India has given the people right to do trade and reside anywhere in the country. Nobody can take it from us," Bhardwaj told ANI.

"Recently, extremists have sent a message that people who do not belong to J&K will be treated badly. The central government should take this seriously and that will fulfil the Kashmiri pandits dream of settling back in Jammu and kashmir. Only then we can say that issue of Jammu and Kashmir has been resolved. As you can see, there was so much chaos in the parliament regarding the abolition of Article 370," he added.



"All these are troubling issues, whether it is the murder of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, the rape of a Dalit girl in Hathras, the deaths due to Corona, the rising prices of petrol and diesel, or repeated violations of LAC by China or incursions in border areas. The people want to listen what the Prime Minister has to say on all this. It is important that a dialogue from the top leadership of the country happens on the issues of national interest," the MLA stated.

Reacting on the BCCI decision that India will have to play arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup as no team can refuse to play another side in a tournament organised by International Cricket Council (ICC), Bharadwaj said, "It is a commercial organisation. They have some compulsions, but there is no compulsion of the Government of India and the country. Whether the BCCI gains or loses, whether their business runs or not, this country has nothing to do with it. The jawan of the country is getting martyred and if you are saying that playing cricket is your compulsion, then it is a matter of shame."

Meanwhile, the security forces in the union territory have undertaken many counter-terrorist operations over the past few days and as many as 13 terrorists have been killed in nine encounters between security forces and the terrorists after the civilian killings. (ANI)





