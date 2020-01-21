Central govt notifies National Startup Advisory Council

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): The Central government on Tuesday notified the structure of the National Startup Advisory Council which will render advice on measures needed to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and startups in the country.

It will also help to drive sustainable economic growth and generate large scale employment opportunities. The individual names will be notified later, said the government in a press release.

The Council will suggest measures to foster a culture of innovation amongst citizens and students, in particular, promote innovation in all sectors of the economy across the country.

It will also suggest measures to facilitate public organisations to assimilate innovation with a view to improving public service delivery, promote creation, protection and commercialization of intellectual property rights.

The council will be chaired by Minister for Commerce and Industry. It will consist of the non-official members who will be nominated by the Central government from various categories like founders of successful startups. The term of the non-official members of the Startup Advisory Council will be for a period of two years.

The nominees of the concerned department or organizations, who are not below the rank of joint secretary to the government, will be ex-officio members of the Council. Joint secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade will be the convener of the council. (ANI)

