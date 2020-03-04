Central govt notifies transfer of Justice Subramonium Prasad to Delhi HC

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): The Central government has notified the transfer of Additional Judge of the Madras High Court, Justice Subramonium Prasad, to the Delhi High Court.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Justice Subramonium Prasad, Additional Judge of the Madras High Court, as an Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court and to direct him to assume charge of his office in the Delhi High Court," read the notification issued on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on February 12, had recommended the transfer of Justice Subramonium Prasad from Madras High Court to the Delhi High Court.

In June 2018, Justice Prasad was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Madras High Court.

The Centre has also notified today the appointment of advocates TR Ravi, Bechu Kurian Thomas and P Gopinath, and District and Sessions Judge of Kozhikode MR Anitha as the Judges of Kerala High Court.

On January 29, the Supreme Court Collegium had proposed the elevation of the three advocates. (ANI)