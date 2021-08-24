Central Govt sensitive to fuel price rise, public to get relief in upcoming month: Puri

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that the Central government is sensitive to fuel price rise while also hinting that the public might get relief (in terms of fuel price) in the upcoming month.

"Central Government is very sensitive to this issue (fuel price rise) but it is also very sensitive to see the other responsibilities that we have," Puri said while addressing a press conference.

Further, saying that the issue needed to be seen in a larger context, he said, "The central tax on fuel has remained the same at Rs 32, but since the VAT by states is set in percentage, their tax increase as the price of petrol increases internationally."



Saying that the fact that the central taxes were being used by the government to provide free medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic should also be considered, Puri said, "The common man will get a relief in the coming month."

As per the latest revision of fuel price on Tuesday, prices both petrol and diesel dropped by approximately 15 paise each. After the latest revision, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 101.49 in Delhi, while diesel costs Rs 88.92 per litre.

Rates had been increased across the country and differed from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. (ANI)

