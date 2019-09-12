Central govt should reconsider its decision on heavy penalties for traffic violations: Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said that central government must reconsider the quantum of penalties under the new Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019 for traffic violations and give relief to the people.

"We also want to put a stop on road accidents and the safety of people but it must be seen that the penalty is not unreasonable and is in accordance with the paying capacity of the people. This is the time of heavy recession. The central government must reconsider the amount of penalties imposed and give relief to people. We are studying it," tweeted Office of Kamal Nath.

Also, Madhya Pradesh Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput today termed the act as a 'Tughlaqi' order.

"The Union government's Motor Vehicle Act is a 'Tughlaqi' order. Most of the fines are more than what a common man can afford. I don't want the people of Madhya Pradesh to face such hefty fines that they can't even afford. I will discuss the issue with Chief Minister Kamal Nath regarding the same," the minister told ANI.

The new Motor Vehicles Act has enhanced the penalties for driving errors. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 last month and it was implemented in many states of India from September 1. (ANI)