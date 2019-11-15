Central govt team visit cyclone Bulbul-affected areas in WB

Basirhat (West Bengal) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): A team of central government officials on Friday visited Basirhat to assess the damage caused due to cyclonic storm, Bulbul recently.

"We have come here to assess the extent of damage caused due to cyclone," a government official said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday had said nine people lost their lives while more than 15 lakh hectares of agricultural land and five lakh houses have been destroyed due to cyclone Bulbul that caused widespread damage to West Bengal.

The severe cyclonic storm Bulbul had ravaged South 24 Parganas region in the state on November 10. Due to high-speed powerful winds, several trees were uprooted and roads were blocked forcing the administration to carry out road clearance work.

The cyclone made landfall on the night of November 9 night, around 60 kilometres east of Sagar Island and 100 kilometres south of Kolkata and left a trail of destruction in neighbouring Odisha and Bangladesh. (ANI)

