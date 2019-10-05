Central govt trying to reach welfare schemes to poor: MoS Home Affairs

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday said the central government is working hard to ensure reach the welfare schemes to the poor.

Addressing a customer outreach program event organised by the Bank of India here, Reddy said: "The central government is working hard to reach the welfare schemes to the poor. With the implementation of GST, the prices of essential commodities have come down and black money has been returned to the banks after the cancellation of big notes."

"Small and medium-sized merchants were being introduced through the Mudra Loans. The Prime Minister-led union government is aiming to grow as $ 5 trillion economies, in this way, we are helping small traders by providing them with a credit to grow their businesses. All the queries will be addressed at the stalls that are set up here," he added.

The inspiration behind this program is to show the capacity of the Private Sector Banks (PSBs) and the willingness to fund all sectors of the economy.

This Customer Outreach Initiative is underway to fulfil the goal of financial inclusion, including the promotion of digital payments. It helps in the re-establishment and rebranding of public sector banks while serving the community. The main objective of the program is to identify bank priorities for the $ 5 trillion economies. (ANI)

