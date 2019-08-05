Constitution expert Subhash Kashyap in conversation with ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI
Constitution expert Subhash Kashyap in conversation with ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI

Central govt's decision constitutionally sound: Constitution expert

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:59 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Constitution expert Subhash Kashyap on Monday described the Central government's decision to scrap clauses 370(2) and 370 (3) of Article 370 as "constitutionally sound" saying that no constitutional or legal fault can be found in it.
"Political views apart, I can only say that constitutionally it is a sound decision. No constitutional or legal fault can be found in it. And the government has carefully studied the matter and taken into account all considerations," he said while talking to ANI.
"To the question if it is a political decision...It is entirely up to the government and political parties to have their view. I have nothing to say on that," he added.
Talking about Article 370, Kashyap said, "Article 370 has not been repealed. Article 370 (1) very much exists. Only two clauses 370(2) and 370 (3) have been removed. The main clause 370(1) remains."
Kashyap said that it is a "myth" that Article 370 gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
"It is a myth that Article 370 gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It is part of Part 21 of the Constitution that has the heading - Transitional, Temporary and Special provisions. For some states, like Nagaland, there are special provisions and special status has been granted to those states," he said.
"In the case of Jammu and Kashmir, the heading is very clear -- it is a temporary provision. And by definition, temporary means, one which is only for a temporary period for a temporary purpose," he said.
Talking about the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, Kashyap said, "The proposal is that Ladakh will be a Union Territory directly administered by the Union Parliament and the Union Government. And there will be another Union Territory with a legislature with limited powers as in the case of Pudducherry and Delhi."
"That will mean, that both Jammu and Kashmir will be administered by the Union. That is what a Union Territory means," he added.
Meanwhile, renowned lawyer Harish Salve while commenting on the development said, "Parliament will pass the Reorganisation Bill and as when it will be done, the bifurcation will take place."
"Article 370 is not being revoked. Article 370 is a constitutional provision which says that such provisional constitution as the President may from time to time direct apply in Jammu and Kashmir. There was a 1954 order which has been superseded. It is a presidential order," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 19:08 IST

EWS quota Bill for J-K passed in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Rajya Sabha on Monday passed by voice vote the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 for implementation of the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 19:06 IST

Gujarat: IAF rescues 13 people stranded in floodwaters in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Two Indian Air Force helicopters rescued 13 people stranded in floodwaters in Lahura and Kosadi villages of Mangarol here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 19:04 IST

'Bills placed, discussed, passed on the same day 33 times in Parliament'

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Refuting Congress lawmakers' allegations of hurriedly pushing through bills, including scrapping of Article 370 through a resolution, the government sources say that introducing, discussing and passing a bill on the same day is not unprecedented, and has happened over t

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:56 IST

Won't let AIIMS become another JNU: Resident Doctors' Association

New Delhi [India], Aug 05 (ANI): After calling off their strike against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill 2019, the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday stated that it will not let the premier medical institute turn into a "polit

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:52 IST

No need of constitutional amendment to reflect change in number...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday that there was no need to amend the Constitution to reflect changes in the number of states and that it can be done by bringing about change in the requisite schedule.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:50 IST

Pune: Traffic police appeals citizens to avoid visiting bridges

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Amidst the flood-like situation in the district, Pune traffic police on Monday, appealed to citizens to stop gathering on bridges as it disrupts traffic.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:46 IST

Gurugram: Displaced Kashmiris celebrate revocation of Article...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): A group of displaced Kashmiris here on Monday celebrated the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:39 IST

Andhra: Over 1 lakh people affected in East and West Godavari...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Over one lakh people have been affected due to floods in the East and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:38 IST

Don't commit monumental blunder, will have catastrophic...

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): Revoking Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and the proposal to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh -- would have catastrophic consequences, former Home Minister P Chidambaram said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:38 IST

Assam Congress leader writes to Amit Shah seeking intervention...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora on Monday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to intervene and stop the re-verification of the NRC draft list.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:37 IST

Article 370 increased corruption in J-K, hindered development: Shah in RS

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the existence of Article 370 caused economic backwardness and hindered the development of Jammu and Kashmir, adding that political corruption aided by the said article harmed residents of the Valley.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:34 IST

Himachal Pradesh: One injured in bus accident following...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): One person was injured in an accident after boulders hit the bus he was travelling in following a landslide near Hassan Valley area here on Monday.

Read More
iocl