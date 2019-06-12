Central India gets its first Sikh museum in Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 12 (ANI): A museum exhibiting Sikh culture and tradition has opened in the heart of state's capital city Ranchi.

The museum, Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sikh Museum, located at Gurudwara Gurusingh Sabha in Guru Nanak Nagar was inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel on the 'Shahidi Divas' of Sikh's Guru Arjun Dev on June 7.

"I feel fortunate that I got a chance to bow before Guru Granth Sahib on the martyrdom day of Guru Arjun Dev Ji, the fifth Guru of the Sikhs. People here have done a great job by establishing 'Guru Tegh Bahadur Sikh Museum' in Shyam Nagar Gurudwara in Raipur. The new generations will get a chance to learn about the glorious history of the Sikhs," the Chief Minister after the inaugurating the museum.

The museum enlightens visitors about the ten Sikh gurus and other personalities related to the religion. It also has a library and theatre in its 5,000 square feet premises.

Sandeep Singh, Manager, Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sikh Museum told ANI, "The aim is to connect this generation to the history of Sikhism. The children know about the Sikh Gurus but they need to learn about other personalities too. The museum has been made keeping that in mind."

"This is a beautiful museum built in central India's Chhattisgarh, out of Punjab. We saw beautiful pictures related to our gurus of the Sikh community. I appeal to everyone to visit the museum along with their families so that they would know about the Sikh history," said Harminder Singh, a visitor at the museum.

At the museum, the visitors can also read books on Gurus and Sikh religion and learn more about the community's history by watching movies in the theatre.

"We also have a home theatre where they can learn about them through films," Sandeep said. (ANI)

