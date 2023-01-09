Central Institute Body meeting a Chintan Shivir for pooling insights, fresh ideas, innovative thoughts, suggestions, says Mansukh Mandaviya

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 8 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday addressed the 6th Meeting of the Central Institute Body (CIB), the highest decision-making body of all AIIMS, to review compliance of decisions taken in earlier CIB meetings in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

CIB is the highest decision-making body of all AIIMS for finance, infrastructure, vacancy, recruitment, enforcement of policies, challenges and procurement.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was joined by Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Anil Jain, Member of Parliament, Shri Ramesh Bhiduri, Member of Parliament and Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog. Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research and Dr Atul Goel, Director General of Health Sciences were also present on the occasion.

Welcoming all participants, including representatives of all AIIMS, eminent experts and special invitees to the 1st CIB meeting held outside Delhi, Dr Mandaviya said, "this CIB is not only for review of the compliance of earlier decisions but is also a Chintan Shivir for pooling in insights, fresh ideas, innovative thoughts and suggestions based on rich experience and expertise of all participants".

Health Minister emphasized that all AIIMS are pivotal national institutes of tertiary care and the vision is to make them institutes of global excellence. He further stressed that this can only happen with superior quality, clinical care, the highest standards of medical education and cutting-edge research.

Providing a platform for thought-provoking ideas and issues for larger collaborative 'Samvaad', he encouraged the dignitaries to take learnings from other Institutes of National Importance such as IITs and IIMs.



Highlighting the need for creation of metadata for AI and a professional work culture that can provide superior outcomes, the Union Minister encouraged all the AIIMS directors to create innovative models of functioning and present them in the next CIB meeting. He also urged all the officials to steadfastly work towards making AIIMS able to compete with the best in the world.

Union Health Minister Mandaviya appreciated the work done by all the AIIMS based on the recommendations of the previous CIB meetings. He urged the dignitaries to collaboratively work on the identified domains of improvement and make detailed reports on them. He also suggested them to further brainstorm on the important points discussed in today's meeting. "We have to collectively set a new benchmark in India's healthcare system", he stated.

Prior to chairing the CIB meeting, the Union Health Minister also reviewed the functioning of AIIMS Bhubaneswar to assess patient services and interacted with the beneficiaries there.

Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar highlighted that the aim of the Govt is to take the brand of AIIMS to greater heights. She asked the delegates to study the functioning model of globally successful medical institutions and implement the best practices locally. She also suggested generating greater awareness among people on ABHA IDs and other govt schemes.

Various agendas were discussed at the meeting and detailed deliberations were held on the follow-up of earlier Chintan Shivir recommendations and the functioning of all new AIIMS. Agendas discussed included an Overview of New AIIMS under PMSSY, Sustainable Financial Model, Enhancing Patient Satisfaction & Use of ICT as an Enabler, Management and Governance Paradigms & Managing Human Resources, Reaping Economies of scale in Procurement, Vision 2030, Outcome-based Collaborative Research and use of Artificial Intelligence and follow up of remaining agendas of 5th CIB meeting.

The participants expressed their gratitude to the Union Health Minister for inviting them to this brainstorming session which was conducted in a streamlined and thought-provoking manner, where they could freely express their views and share suggestions. They also expressed their appreciation for providing them with a great learning experience.

Shri Manohar Agnani, AS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Shri Jaideep Kumar Mishra, AS and FA GOL, Ministry of Home Affairs, Dr N K Arora, President, AIIMS Deogarh, Dr Pramod Garg, President, AIIMS Awantipora, Dr Chitra Sarkar, President, AIIMS Kalyani, Prof. Vijay Kumar Shukla, Rector and Vice-Chancellor, Banaras Hindu University, senior officers and representatives from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NITI Aayog, AIIMS, NIMHANS and ICMR participated in the day-long conference. (ANI)

