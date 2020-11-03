Central probe agencies acting beyond their jurisdiction causing threat to federal system: Kerala CM on gold smuggling case

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 3(ANI): After central investigation agencies started an investigation into gold smuggling, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the first time hit hard against the probe agencies alleging that they were acting beyond their jurisdiction causing a threat to the federal system of governance.

"Investigation agencies professionalism is being sabotaged. There was the legitimate expectation when the state government asked for the central agencies probe into good smuggling. But now it seems it's acting according to a script. Secretive nature of probe is compromised to carry out selective leakage of investigation details to the media," said Vijayan in a press meet here on Monday.

Terming that the investigation agencies are acting in a 'prejudiced manner', Kerala Chief Minister said agencies and some of its officials are targeting 'specific people'. "The investigative agencies are acting in a prejudiced manner to corner only specific people. This is not a professional manner to conduct a probe. Political parties can level accusations. But the investigation agencies shouldn't be part of any political agenda," he said.

He said some agencies are violating their powers and are acting in an anti-constitutional manner.

"The Enforcement Directorate should probe what comes within its ambit of power. Instead, government projects are being scrutinised by probe agencies. For it there is Comptroller and Auditor General. I want to make clear that probe agencies will not be allowed to interfere in policies of state government," said Kerala Chief Minister.



He said a situation has arisen where the Central Government-controlled investigative agencies are trying to analyze the policies and programs of the State Government. "This is in no way acceptable to those who believe in democratic values and respect the Constitution. The way in which the state government is seen as a total culprit is a remnant of the colonial approach," he said.

Further Kerala Chief Minister said, "The probe was launched into an issue related to gold smuggling. But in the name of that, a lot of allegations have been made in the public domain around the Life Mission and the Electric Vehicle project. Also, attempts are on to stall the K-Fone project, which will not be allowed in any way."

The case, which is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, the National Investigation Agency and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

Also, the CBI is probing corruption and kickback in the Life Mission project, one of the flagship projects of the Left government to provide free housing for the poor. (ANI)

