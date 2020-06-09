Central Railway prepares its network for ensuing monsoon

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): To ensure smooth and disruption-free services during ensuing monsoon, Central Railway has geared up with monsoon preparations such as removal of muck, cleaning culverts and drains, trimming trees and scanning boulders.

Other works include--a provision of high voltage pumps at locations vulnerable for waterlogging and provision of multi-section digital counters.

"We have identified vulnerable locations for monsoon related work and we have installed high-voltage pumps there. We have also cleaned the drains," said Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), Central Railway.

Taking advantage of the lockdown during the month of April and May, Central Railway's Mumbai Division carried out monsoon precautionary measures on its suburban network as well as in ghats thoroughly. The details of measures for ensuring uninterrupted services are as under.

More High Voltage Pumps this year compared to last year at 17 vulnerable locations of the Mumbai Suburban network on CR.

Central Railway has identified 17 vulnerable locations for waterlogging during heavy rains and provided more than 140 pumps (Both by Railways and by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai).

This year the capacity of pumps and the number of pumps were increased at flood-prone locations to prevent waterlogging. Moreover, Central Railway has de-silted and cleaned 113 Kms of drains on its suburban section, a statement said.

The Central Railway has cleaned 77 culverts on its suburban sections, 55 culverts on its mainline, and 22 culverts on its Harbour line.



CR Control office, which is working round the clock, will keep close liaison with Meteorological Department, Disaster Management cell and staff deputed at flood-prone areas for continuous monitoring and constant update, the statement said. (ANI)

