Central Railway releases list of parcel trains that will run amid lockdown

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 30: The Central Railway has released a list of parcel trains carrying essential commodities that will be running amid the countrywide lockdown.

All these trains will run with 20 VPU coaches and one guard-cum-luggage van. Their frequency may be increased if there is increase in demand.

They include:

The Kalyan-Sankrail Parcel Train (four services). It will halt at Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Badnera, Nagpur, Durg, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, and Tatanagar.

00101 parcel train will leave Kalyan at 20.30 hrs on 2.4.2020 and 9.4.2020 and will arrive Sankrail at 12.00 hrs on third day.

00102 parcel train will leave Sankrail at 22.00 hrs on 6.4.2020 and 13.4.2020 and will arrive Kalyan at 18.00 hrs on third day.

The Kalyan-Changsari Parcel Train (two services). It will halt at Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Badnera, Nagpur, Durg, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Tatanagar, Sankrail, Battanagar, Dankuni, Malda Town, and New Bongaigaon.

00103 parcel train will leave Kalyan at 20.30 hrs on 7.4.2020 and arrive Changsari at 12.00 hrs on 10.4.2020

00104 parcel train will leave Changsari at 23.30 hrs on 10.4.2020 and arrive Kalyan at 20.00 hrs on 13.4.2020

The Godhani-New Tinsukia Parcel Train (two services). It will halt at Nagpur, Durg, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Tatanagar, Battanagar, Dankuni, Manda Town, and New Bongaigaon.

00105 parcel train will leave Godhani at 20.00 hrs on 31.3.2020 and arrive New Tinsukia at 02.30 hrs on 3.4.2020

00106 parcel train will leave New Tinsukia at 12.00 hrs on 3.4.2020 and arrive Godhani at 19.00 hrs on 5.4.2020.


