Central Railway to install one-touch ATVMs for fast ticketing at 42 suburban stations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Central Railway on Tuesday said that it will be installing the one-touch Automatic Ticket Vending Machine (ATVM) at 42 suburban stations to facilitate fast ticketing to its millions of commuters over Mumbai suburban network from October 24.

A press release from the Central Railway said: "A total of 92 ATVMs will be installed at 42 suburban stations. The salient features of one-touch ATVM are that with just two steps, one can obtain a ticket instead of earlier six steps on a regular ATVM."

"One touch ATVM will show one screen display for selecting single or return journey tickets. One can select the desired station in the distance slab, just press tab 'upto station' either for journey tickets or return journey tickets. One can get platform ticket also with a single touch," added the press release.

Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO, Central Railway, said: "This one-touch ATVM is introduced keeping in mind the fast life of Mumbai commuters as it will reduce the waiting time of the passengers and avoid standing in long queues."

"The user-friendly and uncomplicated procedure in one touch ATVM will greatly ease the load on the ticketing system of Mumbai suburban network," added Sutar. (ANI)

