Central Railway: Train services to be affected due to maintenance work in upcoming days

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The train services between Mumbai and Pune will be affected in the upcoming days due to undergoing maintenance activities undertaken by the Mumbai Division, said Central Railway on Wednesday.

An official press note said, "The services were disrupted due to cases of a boulder falling in South-East Ghat from mid-June affecting the mobility of trains. To improve the mobility, Mumbai Division has undertaken various infrastructure works. Due to this, the following trains will be cancelled/ short terminated/diverted for the period mentioned against them."

Five trains will remain cancelled, 10 trains will be short terminated and one train will be diverted due to the ongoing infrastructural works, informed Central Railway.

"Pune Deccan Express journey commencing Ex- Pune and Ex- Mumbai from 26.7.2019 to 9.8.2019, Pune Pragati Express journey commencing Ex Pune and Ex Mumbai from 26.7.2019 to 9.8.2019, Gadag Express journey commencing Ex Mumbai from 26.7.2019 to 9.8.2019 and Pune Passenger journey commencing Ex-Pune and Ex- Panvel from 26.7.2019 to 9.8.2019 will remain cancelled," said Central Railway.

Central Railway has requested the passengers to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused. (ANI)

