Representative Image
Representative Image

Central Railway: Trains canceled, diverted in Southeast Ghat due to rains

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 09:24 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Two trains have been diverted and one cancelled following heavy downpour in the state, the Central Railways said on Tuesday.
Several train services have been short terminated, short originated and diverted due to incessant rains and waterlogging and a boulder having fallen in the Southeast Ghat, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway said.
"14805 Yesvantpur-Barmer Express JCO diverted on August 5, via Daund-Manmad-Jalgaon-Surat and 22660 Dehradun-Kochuveli Express JCO will now run on the proper route. 17031 Mumba-Hyderabad Express JCO scheduled for August 6 has been cancelled," said Central Railway on Tuesday.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate rains have been predicted in Mumbai today. Satellite and radar images have indicated active rainfall over South Konkan and further down.
"Light to moderate rain very likely in Mumbai, Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nasik, and Pune," said IMD.
Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over the north, central and southwest Arabian Sea; central, southeast and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal and Andaman sea and along and off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa-Kerala-Karnataka coasts and West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamilnadu coast and Lakshadweep area, the weather department said.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in these areas.
Rain or thunderstorms are also likely to occur at most places over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, at many places over Vidarbha and at a few places over Marathwada.
The maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai are likely to hover at 29.1 degree Celsius and 24.0 degree Celsius.
Rains were relentless in several parts across Maharashtra and it has resulted in massive water logging and flood-like situation in some regions. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 10:12 IST

Unnao: 2 dead, 22 injured in accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Two people died and 22 others were injured after the tractor-trolley they were travelling in was hit by a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Bangarmau on Tuesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 10:08 IST

Amit Shah to move three key Bills related to J-K today in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday move in Lok Sabha the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 and the resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 09:46 IST

Rain lashes Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Delhi on Tuesday morning witnessed heavy showers bringing relief from the sultry weather but also traffic congestion on the roads.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 08:39 IST

Zakir Nagar fire: 6 dead; 5 among 10 injured in hospital ICU

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Six people including one child died and 10 people sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a multistorey building in Zakir Nagar in southeast Delhi the early hours of Tuesday.

 

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 07:30 IST

K'taka rains: Shivamogga District administration declares...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Amid incessant rains, Shivamogga District administration has declared a holiday on Tuesday for schools and colleges (government and aided) in three Taluks of Malnad region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 07:20 IST

This Surat school created special human chain to celebrate...

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): In a unique way to celebrate the abrogation of Article 370, students of Swaminarayan Gurukul School in Surat on Monday created a human chain.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 07:06 IST

International Army Scout Masters Competition kicks off in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The fifth edition of "International Army Scout Masters Competition" was kicked off in Jaisalmer on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 06:52 IST

I worked like 'slave' for Congress for 14 months: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Days after he was ousted from the chief ministerial post, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said that he worked like a "slave" for its coalition partner Congress during the tenure of his government in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 06:44 IST

Delhi: 5 dead, 11 injured after fire breaks out in building in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): At least five people died while 11 sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Zakir Nagar on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 05:40 IST

Situation remained peaceful in Doda after Centre scrapped Article 370: DM

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): District Magistrate DS Dattatray on Monday said that Doda remained peaceful when the central government scrapped Article 370 which gave the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 05:37 IST

Assam: Drug peddler held with 275 gram of brown sugar worth...

Barpeta (Assam) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The police on Monday arrested a drug peddler and seized 275 grams of brown sugar from his residence.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 05:35 IST

Congress divided over govt's decision on J-K; leadership...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): While the government is celebrating the "historic decision" with regard to Jammu and Kashmir, the main opposition party Congress is divided on whether to support or oppose the move.

Read More
iocl