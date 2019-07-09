Central Railway
Central Railway

Central Railways: All lines made operational, no water-logging reported in Mumbai

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 09:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): The affected railway services due to rainfall have resumed in the city on Tuesday, all three lines including Up, Down, and Middle are now operational, said the Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO).
"No water-logging has been reported on the railway tracks, Kurla to Mulund section recorded 13mm rainfall during the last one hour. Now all three lines have been made operational," Central Railway CPRO.
Heavy rains caused water-logging in several areas of Mumbai, flight operations were also affected at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Monday morning.
Central Railways had arranged eight special trains from Dombivali and Thane railway stations in Mumbai in order to clear the rush during peak hours amidst incessant rainfall, earlier this week. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 10:00 IST

Disgruntled K'taka Congress MLAs shifted to undisclosed location...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 : Disgruntled Karnataka Congress MLAs who were lodged in Mumbai's Sofitel hotel, have now been shifted to an undisclosed location in the city.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 09:41 IST

UP: Yogi holds meeting with officials to combat menace of stray cattle

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a meeting with the officials of Gau Seva Aayog and Animal Husbandry Department in Lok Bhavan to discuss the issue of stray cattle in the region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 09:09 IST

Chhattisgarh: One Naxal killed in encounter in Dabbakonta

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 9 (ANI): One Naxal was killed in an encounter with the District Reserve Gaurd (DRG) in Dabbakonta on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 08:45 IST

Odisha: 17-month-old girl raped by relative in Khunta

Khunta (Odhisha) [India], July 9 (ANI): A 17-month-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative in Khunta block of Mayurbhanj on the evening of July 5, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 08:39 IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in UP, K'taka

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department predicted that East and West Uttar Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh are expected to receive heavy rainfall today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 07:20 IST

Dantewada: 20 rescued after motor boat encounters technical problem

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 9 (ANI): At least 20 people were rescued by a Home Guard rescue team from Indravati river in Dantewada on Monday after the boat they were travelling in encountered a 'technical problem'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 06:49 IST

Boy attempts suicide after being ragged by schoolmates

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 9 (ANI): A 14-year-old boy allegedly attempted suicide at his residence in Saroornagar area here after being harassed by his classmates, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 06:48 IST

Army Subedar-Major commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): A serving Army officer of Subedar-Major rank allegedly committed suicide in Vasant Vihar police station limits on Monday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 06:48 IST

Telangana: Private bus gutted in fire; no casualties reported

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 9 (ANI): A private bus plying from Narsingi to Kokapet was gutted in fire on Monday. No casualties have been reported.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 06:48 IST

Telangana HC hopes govt wont demolish heritage building to build...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 9 (ANI): The Telangana High Court on Monday said it hoped that the state government will not demolish the heritage Errum Manzil building to construct a new Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 06:33 IST

Army jawan dies after his gun misfires

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): An Army jawan posted in Jammu died after his gun misfired on Monday according to his parents.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 06:22 IST

UP: With severe water-logging in Moradabad, people use boats to commute

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Residents of Bhola Nath Colony in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district are using boats to commute due to severe water logging following heavy rainfall in the area.

Read More
iocl