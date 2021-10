Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI): Central Railway transformed old coaches in the trains into restaurants, informed Central Railway General Manager Anil Kumar Lahoti.



"Those coaches which were not useful, we have transformed it into restaurants. We have given contracts through tenders," Lahoti said.





He further said that these restaurants would be open 24/7.

"These restaurants would be open 24/7," he added. (ANI)