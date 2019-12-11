Central Sanskrit universities bill introduced in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): A bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Wednesday to upgrade three Sanskrit deemed to be universities into central universities.

The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019, was introduced by Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The statement of objects and reasons states that upgrading of three deemed to be universities in Sanskrit -- Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan, Sri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, and Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth Tirupati -- into central universities through the bill will enhance the status of these universities and will give a boost to postgraduate, doctoral and post-doctoral education and research "in Sanskrit and Shastraic education". (ANI)

