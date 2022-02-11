Central scheme helps empower tribal women in J&K

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 11 (ANI): Giving effect to economic empowerment, tribal women in Rajouri district runs tailoring centre in full swing with the support of the Central government's scheme.

Women engaged in the tailoring works were full of praise for the Central government for initiating such a programme in their village. Asma Firdaus, a tribal girl of Kotranka Budhal, said, "I am very thankful to the government. In this lockdown, we were sitting jobless at our houses, but thanks to this workshop, we are busy and also stands a chance to get the job in future. This workshop makes us independent."

Farhana Chaudhary and Asia Firdaus also said that this workshop is a great initiative in making women financially independent, helping them to earn their livelihoods.



While Yasmin Akhtar, another employee associated with this programme, expressed her disappointment over the lack of availability of dispensary and scarcity of water. She said, "I urged the government to provide the dispensary. There is also a scarcity of water in the washroom."

The parents are very happy with the introduction of this programme in their village.

Dr Anum Mirza, a women welfare office in Rajouri for two and a half years said, "We have different programs to support women to earn their livelihood, like Tejaswini, Mumkin, self-help group. We have conducted programmes in Panchayat to enrol women in gainful employment. Under this scheme, loans are provided to women who want to earn their livelihoods. Personally, I believe that education plays an important role. Our women helpline is also working properly. Many cases are now registered. We also saw a drop in the percentage of the girls' dropout."

She also asked the women to participate in the self-help group movement. She said, "If the government's coming to your doorstep in remote areas with services, the women should take advantage for awareness and empowerment."

Rashid Sheikh, Principal of ITI, Rajouri, informed that they running this programme in seven parts and over 800 girls are enrolled. We are also running programmes for electricians and plumbers in these seven panchayats. We came up with the door-to-door campaign to bring awareness among the citizen. We are also planning to offer automobile courses to the villagers.

