Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan Metro stations to remain partially inaccessible on January 29

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): The entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations of the Delhi Metro will remain affected due to the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29, the DMRC said on Monday.

Commuters will not be able to access the metro train services at Udyog Bhawan between 2 pm and 6.30 pm and on Central Secretariat from 4 pm to 6.30 pm on January 29.

Also, entry and exit at Central Secretariat Station will be allowed from Gate No. 1 only from 2 pm to 4 pm. The rest of the gates will remain closed during this period.

However, interchange services for passengers from Yellow Line (Huda City Centre to Samaypur Badli to Violet Line (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa will be allowed at Central Secretariat Metro station during this period.

Normal services at these stations will be restored at 6.30 PM.

The Beating Retreat ceremony is held every year on January 29, marking the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations. (ANI)