Central security cover of Panneerselvam, Stalin withdrawn

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK President MK Stalin's central security cover has been withdrawn, government sources said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is in process of withdrawal of the security staff, they said.

The government of India has withdrawn the security of these two officers after analysing threat perception. According to the sources, the Central Government during assessments found that there is no need to provide central security cover to MK Stalin and O Panneerselvam.

According to the sources, both the leaders will get security cover from local police. CRPF which was responsible to give security to VVIPs has initiated the process of the withdrawal. (ANI)

