Central team arrives in Kolkata to inspect Cyclone Yaas-hit areas

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 6 (ANI): The Union Home Ministry (MHA) team on Sunday arrived in Kolkata to inspect Cyclone Yaas-affected areas.

The team will be on a 3-day visit to West Bengal, during which they will inspect several areas in South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore.

"We are on a 3-day visit to the state. We will visit several areas in South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore," said a member of the team.

The three-member team headed by S K Shashi, Joint secretary, MHA JS (MHA), which arrived in the state, will hold meetings with the officials of the Disaster Management and Finance Department in Nabanna, the state secretariat on June 9.

"The team will hold meetings with officials of Disaster Management and Finance Department in Nabanna, the West Bengal state secretariat. The team will also visit Cyclone Yaas-affected areas in South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore," said the sources.

Cyclone Yaas made landfall in West Bengal on May 26-27. Several districts including Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, South 24 Pargana, and Jhargram suffered the impact of the cyclone. The coastal areas like Digha and Sundarban were the worst affected.

On May 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas in the state and held a review meeting at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district to take stock of the post cyclonic situation. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked for a Rs 20,000 crore relief package from the Centre. (ANI)

