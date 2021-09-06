Central team reaches Bihar to assess flood damage

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 6 (ANI): A six-member central team arrived in Patna on Monday to assess the damage caused by the floods this year in Bihar.

The team was headed by Rakesh Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is on a two-day visit to the state.

Addressing reporters here Singh said: "We are here on two-day visit. We'll hold a meeting in Patna to decide further actions,"



The schedule of the event will be decided after a meeting with other officials, he said.

On September 2, Ganga, Gandak and Kosi rivers in the state had crossed the danger level in several areas due to heavy rainfall in Patna and neighbouring country Nepal.

The Ganga River is flowing 12 cm above the danger mark in Patna. The tributaries of the Ganga River are also witnessing a rising trend in the water level. Kosi is also flowing above the danger mark in various areas.

Speaking to ANI, Director of Central Water Commission in Patna Sanjeev Kumar Suman said, "It is definitely a cause of concern. People and animals have been rendered homeless." (ANI)

