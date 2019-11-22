Central team starts assessing crop damages in Marathwada region

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A high-level central team on Friday began a three-day tour to assess damages to Kharif crops caused by excessive rains in Marathwada region of the state.

The team includes Additional Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority, V Triumphal, and Director, Hyderabad Agriculture Welfare Department K Manoharan. The officers were briefed about the crop damages by Aurangabad Divisional Commissioner Sunil Kendrekar.

The Divisional Commissioner submitted a proposal of Rs 3350.89 crore for compensation to the affected farmers.

The team along with Aurangabad District Collector Uday Chaudhari visited 16 affected villages in the district.

On Saturday, the team will visit 13 villages in Beed district while the officers will meet farmers and inspect damages in eight villages in Jalna district on the last day, sources told ANI.

During its visit, the team would interact with affected farmers to assess the actual damages and will submit their report to the Central government.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has already announced a package of over Rs 800 crore as the first instalment for the affected farmers. (ANI)

