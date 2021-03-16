Central team to review medical care arrangements for Kumbh Mela

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): A high-level central team on Monday has been deployed to Haridwar to review medical care and public health arrangements for the Kumbh Mela, scheduled to begin from April 1.

The team will be led by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director Dr SK Singh with Dr SK Jain Additional Director, and Dr Meera Dhuria, Deputy Director both from the NCDC as other team members.



"Among others, the team will focus on the status of implementation of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the Kumbh Mela issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) in the context of implementing preventive measures to contain spread of COVID- 19 during Kumbh Mela," read a statement by the Centre.

"This team will also review the implementation of its field-level recommendations given to the state during its last visit, a month back," the statement added.

The Kumbh will be held from April 1 to April 30 in Haridwar. The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

