Central Water Commission gives nod to C'garh's Bodhghat irrigation project

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 24 (ANI): The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Saturday gave its in-principle consent to carry out the work of Bodhghat multipurpose irrigation project, one of the ambitious irrigation projects in Chhattisgarh but pending for 40 years.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Water Resources Minister Ravindra Choubey were constantly striving to give concrete shape to this project, which has been pending for 40 years.

"As a result, the pre-feasibility Report of Bodhghat project has been given in-principle consent by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, and the CWC. Now the work of survey of this project and preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be done at a rapid pace," adds the statement.

It further says: "Bodhghat multi-purpose irrigation project is proposed on the Indravati river, about 8 kilometres from village Barsur of Geedam development-block in Dantewada district and 100 kilometres from Jagdalpur district headquarters. The total cost of this project is Rs 22,653 crore. The Bodhghat project will provide irrigation in Dantewada, Sukma, and Bijapur districts of Bastar division."

According to Water Resources Minister Ravindra Choubey, within the next 8-9 months, the effort will be taken to carry forward the construction work by preparing the survey research and a DPR of the Bodhghat project. (ANI)

