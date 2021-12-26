Centre accepted our demand, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Centre's decision to vaccinate children between 15-18 yrs amid Omicron surge

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 26 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday welcomed the Centre's decision to vaccinate children between 15-18 age group against COVID-19 and to provide a 'precaution dose' to the frontline and health workers amid Omicron scare and said that the central government accepted his government's demand for the same.

"I am happy that by accepting our demand today, Prime Minister has announced booster dose and vaccination of children between 15 years and 18 years. Vaccine and COVID-19 protocol is the only way to fight covid," he tweeted.

"In consonance with the opinion of experts, we have written several times requesting the Prime Minister to issue guidelines regarding booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and vaccine for children.

"It is my humble request that everyone should understand the seriousness of COVID-19 and get them vaccinated and ensure strict adherence to the COVID protocol during this holiday season," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, emphasizing precaution in view of the rise in cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the start of vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group from coming January 3.



He added that the healthcare and frontline workers have made a big contribution in keeping the country safe against COVID-19 and they will be given a 'precaution dose' from January 10 next year.

He also said that senior citizens facing co-morbidities will have the option to go for a precautionary dose of COVID-19 on the advice of their doctors.

The Prime Minister said that 61 per cent of the adult population in the country had been given both doses of COVID-19 vaccine while 90 per cent of the adult population has received the first dose. India started the COVID vaccination drive on January 16 this year.

The Prime Minister said that the move to provide vaccination to children in the 15-18 age group is likely to aid in education normalization in schools and will reduce the worry of the parents with school-going children.

The decision regarding precaution dose for frontline and health workers has been done in light of the amount of time that they spend in the service of COVID-19 patients."The decision of precaution dose will strengthen the confidence of healthcare and frontline workers," he said.

Referring to the Omicron infections in India, the Prime Minister urged people not to panic and to follow precautions such as masks and washing hands repeatedly.

He assured that nasal vaccine and the world's first DNA vaccine will be available for vaccination soon in the country. (ANI)

