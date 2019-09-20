Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo/ANI)
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo/ANI)

Centre accepts Punjab's recommendation to hand over Tarn Taran blast case to NIA

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:58 IST

Chandigarh [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The Central government on Friday accepted Punjab government's recommendation to hand over the Tarn Taran district blast case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in view of its national and international ramifications and suspected links of the accused with the Pak-backed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).
A communique to this effect has been received by the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police (DGP), Punjab, according to the spokesperson.
Two persons were killed and one other was injured in the blast, which took place in Tan Taran on September 5, when the victims were reportedly digging a pit to retrieve a dumped explosive consignment, which they mishandled.
The Punjab Police had arrested eight members of the Pakistan-backed module, whose interrogations led to a complex web of conspiracy and attacks by the group, including an aborted attack on a high-value target in 2016.
Seven others, including the module leader and main conspirator Bikramjit Singh alias Granthi, who is believed to be in Austria, are still absconding.
Giving further details of the module unravelled so far, a Punjab Police spokesperson said: "Bikramjit used to source material for his explosives from near Haqima gate and Lohgarh area of old city Amritsar. He had successfully radicalized most of the module members at a religious place during the Ghallughara week, which was observed in the first week of June 2016 and thereafter. He had also imparted training in IED manufacturing to radicalized module members at his home at village Panjwar and in the house of Gurjant Singh at village Bachere (Tarn Taran)."
"After radicalizing, motivating, imparting training in making IEDs, sourcing low-grade explosives and supplying IEDs to important module members & other UNK individuals, he escaped to Austria via Armenia in July 2018," the spokesperson added.
The other absconders have been identified as Gurpreet Singh (now based in California, USA), Gurwinder Singh alias Prince (now based at Sanjose, California, USA), Sodhi Singh (presently residing in Armenia), Arwinder Singh alias Honey, Kuldeep Singh and Ranjit Singh alias Bablu, who escaped to USA the day after the attack on a liquor shop in Amritsar on May 3, 2016.
Those apprehended so far have been identified as Harjit Singh, Manpreet Singh Mann, Chandeep Singh Khalsa, Malkiat Singh, Maandeep Singh, Amritpal Singh, Amarjit Singh and Gurjant Singh.
Investigations have revealed strong links of the module members with Pakistan and SFJ, according to a police spokesperson. Chandeep Singh was in regular touch with Pak-based Usman who had earlier contacted Chandeep on Facebook in 2018. Usman used to send him Whatsapp messages related to Khalistan and abrogation of Article 370. Usman used to motivate Chandeep to work for the establishment of a separate state of Khalistan and unite with Kashmiri Jehadis. Several Pakistani numbers have also been found in Chandeep's contact list.
The module had planned to a target a Dera in Taran Taran district, on order from Sodhi Singh Khalsa of Armenia, who was also the module's one of the main links to the SFJ. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:58 IST

GST approves relaxation in filing annual returns for MSMEs

Panaji [Goa], Sept 20 (ANI): The GST Council on Friday recommended law and procedure-related changes including relaxation in the filing of annual returns for MSMEs for 2017-18 and 2018-19. Panaji [Goa], Sept 20 (ANI): The GST Council on Friday recommended law and procedure-related changes including

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:52 IST

Farmers to march to Delhi's Kishan Ghat in protest against power...

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A large group of farmers from various parts of western UP gathered in Noida on Thursday and are scheduled to march to Kishan Ghat in Delhi on Saturday, to protest against hiked electricity rates and the money from sugarcane sales that government owes to th

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:47 IST

GST decisions: Wet grinders to cost less, caffeinated beverages more

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced the reduction of GST rates on a slew of goods including slide fasteners dried tamarind, plates made of leaves and wet grinders.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:47 IST

No gas leakage discovered in any of our plants in Mumbai: RCF

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): After receiving many complaints of a gas odour believed to be due to leakage from various parts of Mumbai last night, Mumbai Police today stated that no gas leakage was discovered in any of the plants of Rashtriya Chemical Fertilizers Limited (RCF).

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:37 IST

PM Modi departs for 7-day visit to US to boost bilateral ties

New Delhi [India], Sep 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday departed for a week-long visit to the United States with an aim to boost bilateral ties and present India as "a vibrant land of opportunities".

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:35 IST

GST reduced on hotel accommodation, outdoor catering

Panaji [Goa], Sept 20 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced a reduction in GST rates on services relating to several sectors including hotels and outdoor catering services.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:34 IST

UP: Woman thrashed over suspicion of child-lifting in Bijnaur,...

Bijnaur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A woman was allegedly thrashed by an angry mob in Garhmalpur area of Bijnaur over suspicion of child, police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:20 IST

BJP's Gyandev Ahuja to hold demonstration, candle march against...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Rajasthan BJP vice president Gyandev Ahuja on Friday announced to hold a demonstration in front of Pakistan Embassy on September 23 and a candle vigil march on September 26 in New Delhi against alleged atrocities on Hindus in the neighboring country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:17 IST

Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal to embark on a...

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal will embark on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting Saturday, to attend the meeting of 7th India-UAE High-Level Task Force on Investment.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:16 IST

Advisor to J-K Guv reviews Guru Nanak Dev birth anniversary arrangements

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Farooq Khan, advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik, reviewed the arrangements for celebrations here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:09 IST

Uma Bharti terms Rahul's jibe on Howdy Modi event as 'jealousy'

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Friday termed Rahul Gandhi's jibe at Howdy Modi event as 'jealousy', stating that the event will only have positive ramifications for India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:59 IST

HRD ministry team visits J-K to finalise special package for...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A team of Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) visited Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to finalise the action plan for the special financial package to it.

Read More
iocl