Centre acting as facilitator for amicable settlement of border dispute between Assam, other states: MoS Home

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): The Central Government is acting as a facilitator for amicable settlement of the border disputes between Assam and four other states in the Northeast in the spirit of mutual understanding, said Union Minister for State for Home affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday.



In a written reply to a question of MP Pushpendra Singh Chandel in Lok Sabha, Rai said that the disputes are arising out of demarcation of boundaries and claims and counter-claims over territories between Assam-Meghalaya, Assam-Nagaland, Assam-Arunachal Pradesh and Assam-Mizoram.

"As per available information, there are boundary disputes arising out of demarcation of boundaries and claims and counter claims over territories between Assam-Meghalaya, Assam-Nagaland, Assam-Arunachal Pradesh and Assam-Mizoram. The approach of the Central Government has consistently been that inter-State disputes can be resolved only with the cooperation of the State Governments concerned and that the Central Government acts as a facilitator for amicable settlement of the dispute in the Spirit of mutual understanding," MoS Home. (ANI)

