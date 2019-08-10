Centre agrees to sanction over Rs 26 crore for Science City upgradation in Kapurthala

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The Centre has agreed to sanction Rs 26.9 crore for the second phase of upgradation of the Pushpa Gujral Science City (PGSC) in Kapurthala, Punjab.

"The government has also sanctioned initial financial assistance of Rs 2.46 crore for setting up a mathematics gallery and an electricity gallery at the PGSC," a press release said.

A communique to this effect has been received from the Union Ministry of Culture, an official spokesperson said.

The Ministry has also asked the PGSC to coordinate with the state government for issuance of its share to the tune of Rs 1.64 crore to establish these galleries. (ANI)

