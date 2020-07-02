Centre aiming towards improving availability of natural gas at affordable cost across country: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that the Centre is aiming towards improving the availability of natural gas at an affordable cost across the country.

"We are aiming towards improving the availability of natural gas at an affordable cost across the country, providing level playing field to gas consumers and industries and ushering a gas-based economy," Pradhan said in his address at the joint webinar on building a natural gas-based economy in India amidst a changing global gas market landscape.

"Since natural gas is an important fuel to many industries, we are moving towards rationalization of gas transportation tariff to make gas available at affordable price. New tariff structure would facilitate in creating a single gas market," he added.

The Union Minister for Petroleum and Steel also said that this is being done to realize PM Narendra Modi's vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

"In order to realize PM's vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat our government is working towards making our domestically manufacture products competitive by reducing input cost," he said. (ANI)