Centre allocates 120 companies of central paramilitary forces for Haryana polls

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): A total of 120 companies of central security forces including CRPF, CAPF, CISF, and BSF will be deployed to ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of Assembly elections in Haryana, police said on Tuesday.

In a press release, the police said the Centre will be deploying personnel of State Armed Police, Indian Reserve Battalions and Border Wing Home Guards during the elections.

Out of 120 companies, the police said, 30 have already arrived in Haryana and have started conducting flag march for confidence-building among voters along with the police personnel. The other 90 companies will reach by October 10.

"Our police teams are constantly monitoring each and everything and preparations are going on at every level for the forthcoming election," Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava said.

The 120 companies include forces of CRPF (5 companies), BSF (11) and CISF (16) to ensure the peaceful conduct of elections. "Apart from this, Centre had also allocated 5 companies each from Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, 15 from Punjab, 10 each from Rajasthan and Tripura, 8 each from Mizoram and Meghalaya, 3 each from Sikkim and Uttrakhand, 6 from Manipur and 10 companies of Haryana SAPs/IRB," the police said.

More than 55,000 police personnel including Home Guards and Special Police Officers would also be pressed into service to ensure proper law and order during the elections in the state, it said.

Security agencies have also intensified the vigil in the run-up to the election day in the state, the police said, adding that it has already nabbed a number of most-wanted criminals besides seizing huge cache of illicit liquor, drugs and unaccounted cash.

Elections will be conducted on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24 in Haryana. (ANI)

