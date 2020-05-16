Centre allows export of non-medical masks of all types

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): The export of non-medical and non-surgical masks of all types -- cotton, silk, wool, knitted -- is allowed now, said Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

All other types of masks falling under any ITCHS code, including HS codes as mentioned, would continue to remain prohibited for exports, the Ministry informed.

"Notification No. 44 dated January 31, 2020, read with Notification No. 52 dated March 19, 2020, prohibiting the export of all types of masks, is amended to allow the export of non-medical/non-surgical masks of all types," reads the notification. (ANI)

