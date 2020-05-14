Centre allows states, UTs to engage special buses to ferry passengers arriving by trains

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): The Centre on Thursday allowed states and Union Territory to engage special buses from railway station to ferry passengers wherever public and personal transport is not available, while maintaining proper social distancing norms.

"Kindly refer to Ministry of Home Affairs order dated May 11, whereby standard operating protocol (SOP) has been issued for movement of passengers by train. Under the SOP, to and fro movement of passengers from railway station to home has been allowed on the basis of confirmed e-tickets. Some of the state governments have requested to allow special buses to ferry the passengers arriving by train to their home, keeping in view restrictions placed on public/personal transport in various zones," Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in a letter to Chief Secretaries.

"Keeping in view the situation, state and UT governments are allowed to engage special buses from railway station wherever public/personal transport is not available, maintaining proper social distancing norms," Bhalla added.

Bhalla had on May 11 wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories (UTs) urging them to allow receiving of all Shramik special trains without any hindrance and facilitate faster movement of stranded migrant workers to their native places. He also requested states to cooperate with Indian Railways in running more 'Shramik' special trains.

Bhalla had also asked all states and Union Territories to ensure smooth movement of all medical professionals, paramedics, sanitation personnel and ambulances. (ANI)

