Centre also responsible for sine die adjournment of LS before scheduled date, says Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): The blame for Lok Sabha being adjourned for an indefinite period before the scheduled day can not be solely put on Opposition, said Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, adding that the government's stubbornness led to the situation.

"What's happening in the country has shaken many other countries around the world and has created an image of international scandal, and they refuse to discuss it is absolutely not acceptable," said Tharoor.

He said that the Opposition's only demand was discussion on various issues, as that is what Parliament is for.

"You cannot blame only opposition because it's the govt stubbornness that led the opposition to take the stand that they did," he added.

When asked about the Opposition's ruckus in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday where many leaders entered the well. Tharoor said, "I do believe that decorum should be maintained but equally, I believe that the parliament should function according to the highest parliamentary standards of democracy which the BJP govt has sadly disregarded, shown such contempt for. As a result, they have provoked the kind of behaviour none of us wants to applaud."



The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday bringing an end to a month-long Monsoon Session.

The session began on July 19 and was slated to go on till August 13. The lower house was adjourned for an indefinite period by Om Birla, who was in the chair.

The government sources had earlier informed that the government was mulling adjournment as there was no point in running the House when business was sought to be disrupted and the Opposition not letting others debate or discuss issues of public importance.

"Almost all of our bills are through and the rest will be cleared in Rajya Sabha tomorrow as well. We will see how business goes. We expect the Opposition to remain adamant about stalling the Parliament. We may wrap up the work and the Parliament may be adjourned sine die on Wednesday," the source said.

"Also, a lot of money is going down the drain," added the source. (ANI)

