Representative image
Representative image

Centre amending IT Act to regulate social media, Rajya Sabha informed

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:20 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Centre is in the final stage of amending the Information Technology (IT) Act to regulate social media platforms, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
In reply to a question of Congress MP Pradeep Bhattacharya, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Sanjay Dhotre said that social media platforms are defined as intermediaries and have to follow "certain due diligence."
In reply to the question that 'whether it's a fact that government is preparing social media regulation/laws to regulate social media,' Dhotre said: "Yes, Social media platforms are intermediaries as defined in the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000. They have to follow certain due diligence as prescribed in the Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines) Rules, 2011 notified under section 79 of the IT Act."
He said that the ministry had proposed to amend the "said rules and the proposed amendments were published on its website on December 12, 2018".
"MeitY received 171 comments and 80 counter comments from individuals, civil society, industry associations and organisations. The comments so received have been analysed and rules are being finalised," the minister said.
Under the amended rules, the minister said, social media platforms would have to ensure "traceability of the originator of the information" and remove "malicious content in 24 hours upon receiving a court order or when notified by an appropriate government".
Significant intermediaries (social media platforms) having more than 50 lakh users need to have an office in India and to appoint a nodal officer for liaisoning with law enforcement agencies, the reply reads. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:45 IST

National clean air programme should have measures to penalise...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Congress member Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) launched by the government does not have legal measures "to penalise non-implementers" and said there was a need to bring a legislation to give the programme force of law.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:39 IST

Water crisis in Madurai affects crop cycles

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The water crisis in Tamil Nadu's Madurai is leading to many problems as farmers are unable to manage their crop cycles due to unavailability of water in the ponds.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:36 IST

India ready to work with new SL govt, hopes to fulfill...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that the Indian government is ready to work very closely with the new government in Sri Lanka and expressed hope that it will fulfill the aspirations of the Tamil community living in the island nation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:31 IST

Citizenship bill will violate peace accord between Tripura govt...

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Former Tripura militant leader Ranjit Debbarma on Thursday opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying that it will violate the peace accord between the insurgent group All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) and the Tripura government.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:30 IST

JD(S) candidates withdraw nomination from Athani, Hirekerur

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Two Janata Dal (Secular) candidates on Thursday withdrew their nominations from Athani and Hirekerur Assembly constituencies for the upcoming Karnataka bypolls.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:26 IST

Punjab: Three teachers hospitalised following clash in Ferozepur

Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Three teachers of a government primary school here were hospitalised after a clash broke out among them on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:16 IST

RS Deputy Chairman forbids Vijay Goel from displaying masks,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Thursday asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vijay Goel not to show masks, mineral water bottles, and pictures of air purifiers in the House.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:15 IST

Over 38 lakh challans under new Motor Vehicles Act, Rs 577 crore...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Over 38 lakh challans have been issued since the implementation of the new Motor Vehicles Act and fines of Rs 577 crore have been realised, the government told the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:05 IST

Himachal CM meets Sitharaman for speedy clearance of externally...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday to request for clearances for externally aided projects submitted to the centre.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:57 IST

Implementing nationwide NRC will strain India's relations with...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Thursday said that if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented across the country then it will strain India's relations with neighbouring countries.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:50 IST

Sikkim women take up weaving to become self-reliant

Tode (Sikkim) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Situated at the East Sikkim-Bhutan border, Tode village is home to a number of women who are becoming self-reliant and earning a decent income by exporting handlooms weaved by them.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:41 IST

Odisha farmers block NH over token system for paddy procurement

Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Escalating their agitation against the token system for paddy procurement, farmers of Odisha's Sambalpur district on Thursday blocked the National Highway with paddy loaded tractors.

Read More
iocl