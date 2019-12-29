Centre amends defence forces rules, Chief of Defence Staff to serve till 65

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): The Central government has amended the service rules of three armed forces where the retirement age for services chiefs can be extended to 65 years if they are appointed as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), said a defence official.

As per the charter of duties for the CDS, he will also be the member of the Nuclear Command Authority headed by the Prime Minister.

On December 17, the government announced the creation of the post of CDS, which will fall under the ambit of the Department of Military Affairs.

The CDS appointed by the Centre will facilitate the restructuring of military commands of the armed forces and create the required jointness among them to establish the theatre commands in the future. (ANI)

