New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Centre on Tuesday amended the export policy of medical coveralls of all classes under which the export of all masks other than non-medical/non-surgical masks, and personal protection equipment (PPEs) will remain banned.
Similarly, the government has also not permitted the export of medical goggles medical nitrile/NBR gloves and face shields. However, surgical drapes, isolation aprons, surgical wraps and X-ray gowns, were removed from the list of prohibited items through this amendment.
"Government amends export policy of PPEs/masks; export of medical coveralls of all categories -- medical goggles, all masks other than non-medical/non-surgical masks, medical nitrile/NBR gloves and face shields remain banned," the government notification read.
"Notification No.14 dated June 22 is amended to the extent that only surgical drapes, isolation aprons, surgical wraps and X-Ray gowns are removed from the prohibition under the medical coveralls of all classes and categories," it added. (ANI)
Centre amends export policy of medical coveralls, removes surgical drapes, wraps from prohibition list
ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2020 02:31 IST
