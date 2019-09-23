Centre amends pension rules to benefit family of government servant

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The Central government on Monday amended pension rules to extend benefits to the family of a government servant at an enhanced rate of 50 per cent of last pay drawn, for a period of 10 years even if he dies within seven years of joining service.

The Central government amended Rule 54 of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 by a notification issued on September 19.

"The government felt that the need for family pension at enhanced rate is more in the case of a government servant who dies early in his career, as his pay at the initial phase of service is much less," an official statement said on Monday.

"As per the amended Rule 54, the family of a government servant, who dies within seven years of joining service, will also be eligible for family pension at an enhanced rate of 50 per cent of last pay drawn, for a period of 10 years," added the statement.

On the death of a government servant while in service, the family is entitled to a family pension in accordance with Rule 54 of the pension rules.

The family pension was payable at an enhanced rate of 50 per cent of the pay last drawn for a period of 10 years if the government servant had rendered continuous service of not less than seven years. Thereafter, the rate of family pension was 30 per cent of the pay last drawn.

In case the government servant had rendered service of fewer than seven years before his death, the rate of family pension was 30 per cent from the beginning and family pension at an enhanced rate of 50 per cent of last pay drawn was not payable to the family.

The amendments would be effective from October 1, 2019. However, the families of government servants who died before the completion of service of seven years within 10 years before October 1, 2019, will also be eligible for family pension at enhanced rates with effect from October 1, 2019.

The benefit of amended provisions would be available to the families of all government servants, including the personnel of CAPFs, in the unfortunate event of their death within seven years of joining government service, the statement added. (ANI)

